‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’: Swing Into Action With New Items

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends! There’s nothing this trio of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Miles Morales can’t do when they work together to help save the day from big and small threats.

If you (or your little ones) are looking to jump into the web-slinging action, too, alongside Peter, Gwen, and Miles, you’re in luck! Ahead of the release of Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, dive into a bevy of brand-new items arriving soon — find them all in the gallery below! Whether you’re looking for role-playing items, action figures, things that fall into the “some assembly required” category, or even just accessories and drinkware, there’s something for every little (and or/big) hero!

Premiering, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9 am EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

