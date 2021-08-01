Gear
Published August 1, 2021

‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’: Swing Into Action With New Items

Catch the premiere on August 6, on both Disney Junior and Disney Channel!

by Rachel Paige
spider-man

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends! There’s nothing this trio of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Miles Morales can’t do when they work together to help save the day from big and small threats. 

If you (or your little ones) are looking to jump into the web-slinging action, too, alongside Peter, Gwen, and Miles, you’re in luck! Ahead of the release of Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, dive into a bevy of brand-new items arriving soon — find them all in the gallery below! Whether you’re looking for role-playing items, action figures, things that fall into the “some assembly required” category, or even just accessories and drinkware, there’s something for every little (and or/big) hero!

Premiering, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9 am EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter ParkerMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their adventures as the young heroes team up with HulkMs. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like RhinoDoc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

