Gear
Published July 2, 2021

The M.O.D.O.K. World Domination Tour Begins!

New Marvel Legends Series pack includes the most rockin’ version of MODOK to date

by Ryan Penagos
2021 has been a banner year for M.O.D.O.K., with his own animated series on Hulu, a solo comic series, new collectibles, video game appearances, and more. And now, it’s time for the Mental Organism Designed only for Killing to go on tour!

Revealed today by me, your very own Ryan “Agent M” Penagos, the M.O.D.O.K. World Domination Tour Pulse Con Exclusive Pack is a brand new Marvel Legends series set is a brand new action figure set on its way to rock our faces off as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive during this fall’s Hasbro Pulse Con 2021. With an SRP of $73.99 when it releases in the U.S., this exclusive comes with the first ever Rockabilly M.O.D.O.K. and The Captain figures in Marvel Legends 6-inch scale, as well as numerous accessories and killer packaging.

 

Designed by artist Anthony Petrie, the outer packaging of the box looks like a heavy duty storage case for a touring musician’s equipment—complete with stickers and scuffs. Inside, you can see Petrie and the Marvel Legends team packed it with references ranging from VIP gig passes and ID cards to vinyl records and live set-lists to images from the Nextwave comics that influenced the figures and accessories. 

Accessories include Marvel Legends’ first ever cheeseburger weapons accessory, replacement hands for M.O.D.O.K., an alternate head for The Captain, and some sweet shades for M.O.D.O.K.

Check out the full gallery--as well as Agent M’s unboxing of the M.O.D.O.K. World Domination Tour Pulse Con Exclusive Pack--right here.  And don’t forget to sign up for updates on Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 to find out how and when you can get your hands on this epic set!

