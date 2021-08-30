VeVe Closes Out 'Marvel Month' with Two Additional Premium Drops
Collect the first-ever digital Captain America statue and Amazing Spider-Man #1!
In celebration of Marvel's birthday tomorrow, August 31, Marvel Entertainment and VeVe Digital Collectibles App close out "Marvel Month" with the release of two more premium digital collectible releases!
Starting tomorrow, Marvel fans can purchase Marvel 1st digital statue (depicting Marvel's greatest heroes and villains in their original debut costumes like never before) of Captain America, as well as the fully-readable digital iconic comic THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, exclusively through the VeVe app.
Marvel 1st Captain America
Since his action-packed debut, Captain America has stood as the Sentinel of Liberty, fighting for American ideals as one of the world’s mightiest heroes and the leader of the Avengers. Even after receiving the Super-Soldier serum, it has always been Steve Rogers’ courage, spirit, and uncompromising ideals that have made him one of the greatest heroes that the world has ever known.
In honor of Captain America’s 80th anniversary, the digital statue features Cap as he appeared in his debut comic in 1941.
Marvel 1st Captain America comes in five digital statues offered in various limited quantities and prices. This release will be available on the VeVe app starting Tuesday, August 31 at 8am PT:
- COMMON – Captain America – The First Avenger
- UNCOMMON – Captain America – Charging into Battle
- RARE – Captain America – The Punch
- ULTRA-RARE – Captain America – Animated
- SECRET-RARE – Captain America – Ultimate Animated
Take a look at the gallery below!
Amazing Spider-Man #1
The next offering in VeVe’s digital comic range continues with another landmark comic from Marvel — the first issue of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Fans can read about Spidey’s first adventure as he must save a crew of astronauts aboard a malfunctioning spaceship. Available on the VeVe app starting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31 at 12 pm PT, this fully-readable digital comic book issue will be offered in a blind box format with five cover variants for $6.99. Take a look at the gallery below!
The month of August showcased the first releases of Marvel digital collectables, including a series of 60,500 units of Spider-Man digital statues that were gone in just 24-hours, Marvel’s inaugural Marvel Mightys series that sold 90,000 units in less than 30-minutes, and the first-ever, fully-readable Marvel digital comic collectibles featuring Marvel Comics #1.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
VeVe Closes Out 'Marvel Month' with Two Additional Premium Drops