‘What If…?’ Marvel Legends Take Us Inside the Multiverse

Discover T'Challa Star Lord, Zombie Captain America, Captain Carter, and more!

by Rachel Paige
what if legends

What if T’Challa was actually Star-Lord? What if Peggy Carter got the Super-Soldier serum? What if Spider-Man started fighting zombies — and one of the zombies happened to be Captain America? Those questions will soon have answers in Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…?.

Ahead of What If…? landing on Disney+ (August 11!) the first wave of Marvel Legends has arrived, giving us a peek at the characters well meet across the multiverse. The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more.

So just who will you find, and what will they be doing? Those questions have to wait for another day. In the meantime, explore familiar characters in the image gallery below and head over to HasbroPluse.com to pre-order

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Heist Nebula

