D23 2024: Dominique Thorne Teases 'Ironheart'

Riri Williams flew into D23 to tease a new look at the upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series.

During Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation on Friday night, star Dominique Thorne joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to surprise fans with an exclusive peek at the upcoming show. She was joined on stage by executive producer Ryan Coogler and costars Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Regan Aliyah.