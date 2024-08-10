Live Events
Published August 10, 2024

D23 2024: Dominique Thorne Teases 'Ironheart'

Riri Williams herself joined costars and filmmakers to give a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney+ series.

by Devan Coggan

Riri Williams flew into D23 to tease a new look at the upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series.

During Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation on Friday night, star Dominique Thorne joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to surprise fans with an exclusive peek at the upcoming show. She was joined on stage by executive producer Ryan Coogler and costars Anthony Ramos, Lyric RossAlden Ehrenreich, and Regan Aliyah.

'Ironheart'

Thorne stars in Ironheart as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California. For all the latest Marvel news from D23 2024, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramX (formerly Twitter)Facebook, and TikTok.

