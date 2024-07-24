Marvel Reveals Full Booth Schedule at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Marvel fans, assemble! This year at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel returns in full force at Booth #2329! With showcases, signings, cosplay events and much more, every day will be packed with something different, so be sure to stop by often and check out what's happening!

See below for the full program of everything taking place at the Marvel booth at SDCC 2024! Be sure to also check out the Marvel panels and giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

MARVEL BOOTH SCHEDULE*

*Note: Talent and programming is subject to change.

Thursday, July 25, 2024

10:00 – 10:15am PST – MMMS Morning Kick-Off

11:30am – 12:00pm PST – Marvel Creator Conversations: "What If...? – An Immersive Story"

Dave Bushore (Director & Executive Producer)

Shereif M. Fattouh (Executive Producer)

David Dong (Co-Writer)

1:30 – 2:00pm PST – Signing: Spectacular Spider-Men

Humberto Ramos

Victor Olazaba

3:00 – 3:45pm PST – Deadpool Cosplay Event - in partnership with X-Box

4:30 – 5:00pm PST – Marvel Games Showcase

6:00pm PST – In Case You Missed It...

Friday, July 26, 2024

10:00 – 10:15am PST – MMMS Morning Kick-Off

10:30 –11:00am PST – Signing: Skottie Young's Big Marvel

11:30am – 12:00pm PST – Marvel Creator Conversations: LEGO

Jesper C. Nielsen

Jesse Falcon

1:30 – 2:00pm PST – Signing: Fantastic Four #25

Ryan North

Joshua Cassara

Tom Brevoort

2:30 – 3:00pm PST – Marvel Creator Conversations: Wendy Jacobson

3:15 – 4:15pm PST – Signing: Marvel Rivals

Danny Koo

Dan LaDuca

Cassandra Lee Morris

Dino Ma

Jinghua Duan

4:30 – 5:45pm PST – Marvel Cosplay Competition - in partnership with LEGO

6:00pm PST – In Case You Missed It...

Saturday, July 27, 2024

10:00 – 10:15am PST – MMMS Morning Kick-Off

10:30 – 11:00am PST – Marvel Creator Conversations: Brad Winderbaum

11:30am – 12:00pm PST – Signing: X-Men: From the Ashes

Gail Simone

Collin Kelly

Jackson Lanzing

Declan Shalvey

Mark Russell

Tom Brevoort

C.B. Cebulski

1:30 – 2:00pm PST – Marvel Studios VisDev Signing: Andy Park

2:45 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Studios VisDev Signing: Ryan Meinerding

6:15pm PST – In Case You Missed It...

Sunday, July 28, 2024

10:00 – 10:15am PST – MMMS Morning Kick-Off

11:00 – 11:30am PST – Signing: Tristan Eaton

12:00 – 12:30pm PST – Signing: Venom War

Erica Schultz

Collin Kelly

Jackson Lanzing

Tim Seeley

2:00 – 3:00pm PST – Kids Marvel Costume Event

4:00pm PST – In Case You Missed It...

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and TikTok.