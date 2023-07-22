SDCC 2023: 'Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition' Coming Soon!

Marvel and Semmel Exhibitions are proud to announce a new production: Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition, an all-new museum experience that takes audiences on a journey through the Marvel Universe, offers fresh perspective on the company's rich 80+ year history, explores the worldwide impact of Marvel, and gives behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of some of popular culture’s most iconic stories and characters.

Featuring a mix of interactives, photo ops, immersive installations, and original artifacts from Marvel's comics and films, Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition is the next step in the ongoing creative collaboration between Semmel and Marvel, building on the success of the blockbuster Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes and Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibitions.

Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition will make its world premiere at Tākina, Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, in New Zealand, December 2023.

