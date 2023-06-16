Tickets On Sale for Spidey and His Amazing Friends in ‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’
Join Spidey and the gang with Mickey and friends as they visit 60 North American cities in 2023!
Today, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza announced its return to the road following a successful national tour last fall. Launching Friday, Sept. 1, the tour will embark, visiting more than 60 North American cities beginning with Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will include a featured stop at the New York State Fair. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and other hit Disney Junior series, including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from “Firebuds.” This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from the new action-packed hit series “SuperKitties.” The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) “Disney Junior On Tour” has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets.
Tickets are now on-sale to the general public. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.
In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the original song “Green Gobby Party,” written by Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy). “Green Gobby Party” and you can listen to the full playlist fromDisney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza here:
“Our 2022 tour broke attendance records, and we are excited to bring this year’s tour to 60 cities across North America,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “Audiences love these characters, and we can’t wait to share new surprises for all the eager Disney Junior fans.”
“We are thrilled to have the hit series ‘SuperKitties’ debuting for the first time as part of the tour. The energetic world of Kittydale makes the perfect addition to the show alongside Mickey, Spidey and their favorite Disney Junior pals,” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment.
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza tour dates
(subject to change):
Sept. 1 Hershey, Pa. Hershey Theatre
Sept. 2 Reading, Pa. Santander Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 Syracuse, N.Y. New York State Fair Chevy Court Stage
Sept. 6 Lexington, K.Y. Lexington Opera House
Sept. 7 Richmond, Va. Altria Theater
Sept. 8 Cincinnati, Ohio Taft Theatre
Sept. 9 Erie, Pa. Warner Theater
Sept. 10 Red Bank, N.J. Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Center for the Arts (two shows)
Sept. 12 Baltimore, Md. The Lyric Baltimore
Sept. 13 Portland, Maine Merrill Auditorium
Sept. 14 Providence, R.I. The VETS
Sept. 15 Boston, Mass. Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 16 Morristown, N.J. Mayo Performing Arts Center (two shows)
Sept. 17 Greenvale, N.Y. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 19 Stamford, Conn. Palace Theatre
Sept. 20 Scranton, Pa. Scranton Cultural Center
Sept. 21-22 Englewood, N.J. Bergen Performing Arts Center (two shows)
Sept. 23 Wallingford, Conn. Toyota Oakdale Theatre (two shows)
Sept. 24 Albany, N.Y. The Palace Theatre
Sept. 27 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Sept. 26 Wilmington, Del. The Grand Opera House
Sept. 28 Johnstown, Pa. 1st Summit Arena
Sept. 29 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
Sept. 30 North Charleston, S.C. North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Oct. 1 Orange Park, FL Thrasher-Home Center
Oct. 3 Albany, Ga. Albany Civic Center
Oct. 4 Evans, Ga. Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Oct. 5 Atlanta, Ga. Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre
Oct. 6 St Petersburg, Fla. Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
Oct. 7 West Palm Beach, Fla. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 8 Orlando, Fla. Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
Oct. 10 Miami, Fla. Adrienne Arsht Center
Oct. 11 Fort Myers, Fla. Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Oct. 12 Pensacola, Fla Saenger Theatre
Oct. 13 Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery Performing Arts Center
Oct. 14 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza
Oct. 15 Paducah, Ky. The Carson Center
Oct. 17 Louisville, Ky. Louisville Palace Theater
Oct. 18 Cleveland, Ohio Keybank State Theatre
Oct. 19 Saginaw, Mich. The Dow Event Center
Oct. 20 Detroit, Mich. Fox Theatre
Oct. 21 Indianapolis, Ind. Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Oct. 22 Chicago, Ill. Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 24 Madison, Wis. Orpheum Theater
Oct. 25 Milwaukee, Wis. Riverside Theater
Oct. 27 Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 28 Memphis, Tenn. The Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 29 Nashville, Tenn. Opry House
Nov. 1 Saint Louis, Mo. The Fabulous Fox
Nov. 2 Chattanooga, Tenn. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Nov. 3 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Performing Arts Theatre
Nov. 4 Sugar Land, Texas Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 5 San Antonio, Texas Majestic Theatre (two shows)
Nov. 7 Abilene, Texas Abilene Convention Center
Nov. 8 Midland, Texas Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Nov. 10 Shreveport, La. Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 11 Lubbock, Texas The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
Nov. 12 Grand Prairie, Texas Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Nov. 14 Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 15 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Bank of America Performing Arts Center
Nov. 16 San Jose, Calif. San Jose Civic
Nov. 17 Palm Desert, Calif. Acrisure Arena
Nov. 18 Stockton, Calif. Bob Hope Theatre
Nov. 19 Oakland, Calif. Fox Theater
Nov. 21 Bakersfield, Calif. Mechanics Bank Theater
Nov. 25 Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach Terrace Theater
Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information.
