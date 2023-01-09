Movies
Published January 9, 2023

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania': New Trailer Released

Get ready to go quantum in theaters February 17, 2023.

by Marvel

A new, action-packed trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which opens in theaters February 17, 2023, debuted during tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fast-paced, big-screen adventure features the MCU’s most powerful villain to date: Kang the Conqueror. Check out the trailer, plus two new posters and images!

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on February 17, 2023. 

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. 

Don't miss a thing and follow Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and check out another great poster for the film released earlier today and see a new image gallery of stills from the film below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 

Movies

Stream Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Disney+ on February 1, 2023

Podcasts

'Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast' Debuts New Trailer

Comics

New Mutant Karma Takes the Spotlight in Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

Comics

The Guardians of the Galaxy Go Where No Marvel Comic Has Gone Before in New Series

Comics

Stan Lee's Wildest Works

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man (Scott Lang), Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Hope van Dyne, Kang the Conqueror
1/
Kang the Conquerer

