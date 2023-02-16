‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Peyton Reed on the Franchise’s MCU Legacy

And just like Lilly, almost 10 years later, Rudd still can’t believe he’s part of this team, either.



“In Captain America: Civil War I had that scene where we’re on the tarmac and I’m meeting Captain America for the first time and it was the first time that I filmed with [the Avengers] because we had worked on the Ant-Man movies kind off to the side,” he explains. “It was almost like there was a locker room and we were all putting on our costumes and I’m sitting there in my, getting into my Ant-Man suit and I’m looking over and you know, Sebastian Stan was putting his silver armor on and Chris Evans is getting into his Captain America suit, and I look over and there’s Anthony Mackie and he’s got like his Falcon pack…the whole thing was surreal and I felt a little bit like the character I was playing. I even tried to kind of bring some of that to that scene which was fanboying out or just impressed with the Super Heroes that I’m surrounded by, and I still feel that. I still feel Scott has a little bit of that where it’s like, can’t believe I’m on this team.”



It's a team, and an ant-family, that keeps growing over time and has only gotten closer with each passing installment.

“This being the third, there’s a sense of family at Marvel like we know each other, we know how we work and we know how to get this stuff done,” Reed explains. “For me, it was really gratifying. Paul and I sit around and talk about like, oh we just made a third Ant-Man movie — and we’re thrilled and we did not take that lightly. We were determined to make the third one essential and a real trilogy capper.”

BIG and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.