‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Wraps Filming

It's a wrap!

In celebration of production wrapping on Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, director Peyton Reed took to Twitter to mark the occasion, including an art piece featuring Ant-Man (Scott Lang) and Wasp (Hope Van Dyne) by Mark James Hiblin.

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel Entertainment, the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise sees 2021's Sexiest Man of the Year Paul Rudd reprising his role as Ant-Man (Scott Lang), alongside Evangeline Lilly as Wasp (Hope Van Dyne).

Joining them are returning cast members Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne — aka, Hope’s parents. Kathryn Newton joins the cast of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors, previously seen on Marvel Studios' Loki as He Who Remains, will portray Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on July 28, 2023!

