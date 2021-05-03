‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022

In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments, Marvel Studios gives a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4! This includes a new title for the sequel to the history-making Black Panther.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022.

This is just one of the many exciting films viewers will be able to experience in theaters for Phase 4. Find a look at what’s coming next in the video above, and dive into more of the MCU here!

See you at the movies!

