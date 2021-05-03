Movies
Published May 3, 2021

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022

The film will further explore the world and characters previously introduced.

by Rachel Paige

In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments, Marvel Studios gives a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4! This includes a new title for the sequel to the history-making Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who was behind Black Panther, the film will be released on July 8, 2022.

This is just one of the many exciting films viewers will be able to experience in theaters for Phase 4. Find a look at what’s coming next in the video above, and dive into more of the MCU here!

See you at the movies!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

Movies

‘Eternals’ First Look Reveals New Team of Super Heroes in Globetrotting Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022

Movies

‘The Marvels’ Arrives in Theaters November 11, 2022

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel’s Arena of Heroes: Behind-the-Scenes with Announcer Ryan Ruocco

In this article: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther

Related

Movies

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

In a brand-new video, Marvel Studios gives you a glimpse of what’s to come in Phase 4, including ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and ‘Eternals’!

1 day ago

TV Shows

Marathon These MCU Moments to Prepare You For the 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Finale

Check out our marathon lineup and then dive into tomorrow's finale!

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The Most-Read Marvel News Stories of the Week: 02-26-21

Here's what happened this week at the House of Ideas!

2 months ago

Movies

'Black Panther' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carter makes history as the second costume designer to receive honor from Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

2 months ago