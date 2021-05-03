Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies
In a brand-new video, Marvel Studios gives you a glimpse of what’s to come in Phase 4, including ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and ‘Eternals’!
In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments, Marvel Studios gives a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4!
The video opens with the late Stan Lee stating, “I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family,” as scenes from Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Avengers, and Black Panther play, and so much more.
“That man next to you; he’s your brother,” continues Lee. “That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory.”
The video then centers on the viral moment of a movie theater audience erupting in cheers and excitement during the scene all of Marvel’s Super Heroes emerge from portals to fight against Thanos and his forces in Avengers: Endgame.
We then dive into footage of the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as a first look at the highly-anticipated Eternals!
2021
Black Widow: July 9, 2021
In the action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Catch the latest trailer here!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Watch the teaser trailer here!
Eternals: November 5, 2021
Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021
Director Jon Watts returns to direct Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in the follow-up film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the cheeky film title reveal with the three Spider-Man stars from earlier this year.
2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022
We previously shared the mind-bending feature, directed by Sam Raimi, will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics.
Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022
During The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day late last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Christian Bale joins the cast as Gorr the God Butcher, alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022
The sequel to the history-making Black Panther, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, will explore the incomparable world of Wakanda.
The Marvels: November 11, 2022
The sequel to Captain Marvel flies higher, further, faster with director Nia DaCosta as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan).
2023
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023
Also highlighted in last year’s The Walt Disney Company Investor Day, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly (Wasp) return in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Peyton Reed returns to direct the Marvel Studios film. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, while Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return as Hope’s parents, Dr. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, respectively.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 5, 2023
Our ragtag bunch of space misfits will return as James Gunn is penning and directing the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
Fantastic Four
Make way for Marvel’s First Family as Jon Watts is set to direct Fantastic Four, as announced by Feige last year!
See you at the movies!
