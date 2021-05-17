Special Look at Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova's Sisterly Relationship in 'Black Widow'

Oh, it's NBD, it's just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase ❤️️

Get a special look at Marvel Studios' Black Widow above! This brand-new clip debuted at tonight's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During the telecast, Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award—an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Want more Black Widow? Follow @TheBlackWidow on Twitter, @Black.Widow on Instagram, and Black Widow on Facebook for the latest on Black Widow as it develops.

Disney+ Premier Access provides an opportunity for consumers to watch newly released theatrical films on Disney+ for an additional one-time fee and an active Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can get Premier Access for a one-time fee of $29.99 per movie paid directly on disneyplus.com or on supported platforms. Once Premier Access has been unlocked, subscribers can enjoy a cinematic experience at home through the Disney+ app on a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney+ subscribers at a later date at no extra cost.

Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.