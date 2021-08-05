Movies
Published August 5, 2021

Get to Know the Cast of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Experience the movie on September 3!

by Rachel Paige

Who is most likely to get into a fight? Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse? Who is most likely to fall for a phone scammer? All these questions, and more, are answered in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette diving into the characters in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Stars — and newest Marvel Super Heroes — Simu Liu, Meng’er Zhang, and Awkwafina dive into the personalities of their on-screen characters in a fun game of “most likely to…” with hard-hitting questions. We all need to know “who is most likely to order a coffee drink with more than five words”!

Watch the cast explain their answers in the video above, and experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters on September 3.

Looking for more Shang-Chi? Follow the movie on Facebook at @officialshangchi, on Twitter at @shangchi, and on Instagram at @shangchi.

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Related

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

6 hours ago

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August

Enter a world without Avengers in ‘Heroes Reborn,’ plus new solo series starring Shang-Chi and Reptil!

3 days ago

Movies

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’: Star Simu Liu Teases ‘Crazy Stuff Happens’ in New Featurette

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

6 days ago

Comics

Your First Look Inside 'Marvel's Voices: Identity' #1

Peek at all eight stories on the way August 25—and pre-order the issue today!

1 week ago