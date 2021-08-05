Get to Know the Cast of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Who is most likely to get into a fight? Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse? Who is most likely to fall for a phone scammer? All these questions, and more, are answered in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette diving into the characters in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Stars — and newest Marvel Super Heroes — Simu Liu, Meng’er Zhang, and Awkwafina dive into the personalities of their on-screen characters in a fun game of “most likely to…” with hard-hitting questions. We all need to know “who is most likely to order a coffee drink with more than five words”!

Watch the cast explain their answers in the video above, and experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters on September 3.

