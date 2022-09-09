D23 Expo: Explore Concept Art from the Marvel Studios Booth

There are tons of surprises in store for Marvel Studios this weekend, and if you happen to be at D23 Expo in person right now, head over to the Marvel Studios Booth to see some of them for yourself! Throughout the weekend, a handful of behind-the-scenes discussions and signings will take place there, including the opportunity to get a signed concept art image!

Wondering where and when to find them? The full schedule is below, and be sure to check back throughout the weekend to find more amazing concept art as it's released!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Thor: Love & Thunder | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, John Staub

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder and sign an exclusive poster.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | 2:00pm Presentation / 2:30pm Signing

Presenters: Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, Jana Schirmer

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and sign an exclusive poster.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Ms. Marvel + She-Hulk | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, Mushk Rizvi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Ms. Marvel and sign an exclusive She-Hulk poster.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Sizzle/Q&A at 1:00pm / 1:30pm Signing

Signing with Ryan Meinerding, Wes Burt, Josh Shaw

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists premiere an exclusive concept art poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Moon Knight | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, Mike Uwandi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Moon Knight and sign an exclusive poster.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from D23 Expo! And be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse.