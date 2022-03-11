Feast Your Eyes on the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Empire Magazine Covers

What do you know about the Multiverse?

You can learn a lot more when the next issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands next week, featuring the upcoming Marvel Studios' feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel, arriving in theaters May 6, is a dimension-hopping, horror-infused adventure, dealing with the fallout of the Master of Mystic Art's tampering with time, memories, and the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new issue of Empire will give readers a mind-bending glimpse into what's at stake for Doctor Strange, Wong, newcomer America Chavez, and more, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here's a look at the upcoming cover!