Feast Your Eyes on the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Empire Magazine Covers
Summon your own copy on newsstands Thursday, March 17!
What do you know about the Multiverse?
You can learn a lot more when the next issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands next week, featuring the upcoming Marvel Studios' feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel, arriving in theaters May 6, is a dimension-hopping, horror-infused adventure, dealing with the fallout of the Master of Mystic Art's tampering with time, memories, and the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The new issue of Empire will give readers a mind-bending glimpse into what's at stake for Doctor Strange, Wong, newcomer America Chavez, and more, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here's a look at the upcoming cover!
In addition to the On Stands cover above, this month's issue also has an ultra-trippy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Subscriber cover illustrated by Chris Malbon.
The new issue of Empire Magazine will feature film stars, such as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), in addition to legendary director Sam Raimi, head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, screenwriter Michael Waldron, and producer Richie Palmer.
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.
