Benedict Cumberbatch on the Head Spinning 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.

Following this past weekend's Big Game trailer of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we know one thing for sure — we're only just getting a glimpse of the fallout of Stephen Strange's tampering with the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thanks to the folks over at Empire Magazine, we now have an exclusive image, above, of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)



In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The new issue of Empire Magazine features Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac as its latest cover star, a world-exclusive deep dive into the upcoming Marvel Studios' series, as well as a brand new look at some Multiversal madness with the Doctor Strange sequel helmed by director Sam Raimi.

Speaking exclusively to Empire, Benedict Cumberbatch promised, "Once it became Sam, it was always about making it a Sam Raimi picture. Your head’s going to be spun.”

[RELATED: The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.



The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Read Empire’s full Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness story in the upcoming Moon Knight issue on newsstands this February 17!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

