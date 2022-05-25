'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now on ATMOS
Score composed by Danny Elfman!
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, soundtrack is now available on Dolby Atmos Music — a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth. Stream now in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music!
The score is composed by Danny Elfman, a longtime collaborator of film director Sam Raimi. On reuniting with Raimi for this Marvel Studios film, Elfman told Marvel.com, "Working with Sam is always such a pleasure. He's the nicest guy, and he really lets me try things."
On contributing to the supernatural and horror elements of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elfman revealed, "He actually gave me the same instructions that he gave me on Darkman many, many years ago, which was — 'The most important thing is to bring me the heart.' That's always what he's looking for in his scores, and I love that about him."
As for the epic scale of the project, Elfman shared, "The whole thing is a giant jigsaw puzzle, and I love musical jigsaw puzzles. This was just a little more of a puzzle than most, but it was just a great world to inhabit. I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Elfman was instrumental in helping bring the third act final music note battle between Doctor Strange and Sinister Strange alive with Raimi.
Track list for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack:
- Multiverse of Madness
- On the Run
- Strange Awakens
- The Apple Orchard
- Are You Happy
- Gargantos
- Journey with Wong
- Home?
- Strange Statue
- The Decision Is Made
- A Cup of Tea
- Discovering America
- Grab My Hand
- Battle Time
- Not a Monster
- Forbidden Ground
- Tribunal
- Illuminati vs Wanda
- They’re Not Coming Back
- Stranger Things Will Happen
- Buying Time
- Book of Vishanti
- Looking for Strange
- Strange Talk
- Lethal Symphonies
- Getting Through
- Only Way
- Trust Your Power
- They’ll Be Loved
- Farewell
- An Interesting Question
- Main Titles
- An Unexpected Visitor
- Illuminati
- Wanda at Home
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.
Stream and/or purchase the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack NOW!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!
