'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now on ATMOS

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, soundtrack is now available on Dolby Atmos Music — a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.

The score is composed by Danny Elfman, a longtime collaborator of film director Sam Raimi. On reuniting with Raimi for this Marvel Studios film, Elfman told Marvel.com, "Working with Sam is always such a pleasure. He's the nicest guy, and he really lets me try things."

On contributing to the supernatural and horror elements of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elfman revealed, "He actually gave me the same instructions that he gave me on Darkman many, many years ago, which was — 'The most important thing is to bring me the heart.' That's always what he's looking for in his scores, and I love that about him."

As for the epic scale of the project, Elfman shared, "The whole thing is a giant jigsaw puzzle, and I love musical jigsaw puzzles. This was just a little more of a puzzle than most, but it was just a great world to inhabit. I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Elfman was instrumental in helping bring the third act final music note battle between Doctor Strange and Sinister Strange alive with Raimi.