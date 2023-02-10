Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Behind The Scenes Details in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Movie Special'

What is the most exciting thing about returning to the role of Doctor Strange?

Oh, there’s a lot that excites me in this film. It’s his second solo outing but we’ve seen a lot of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s always a thrill when you know you’re going to be challenging a character and testing his limits and then seeing how those challenges reshape him. And at the same time it’s a vehicle for the most fantastic new phase of Marvel Studios, this fourth phase of the universe.

How do you feel about the film’s darker tone?

I’m very happy that there is a darker tone to it. Frankly, the first film did as well when you think of the upheaval he experienced in his life and the test of his character, as a man who’s at the top of his game. He’s arrogant, but with some good reason as this extraordinary brain surgeon who then has his hands ruined in a near fatal car crash. That’s quite a dark place for a character to come back from. But, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness takes in a whole other realm of the possibilities of what could go wrong to the character. If you think in terms of light and darkness, if you think about even the comedic and tragic mask of drama, the conflict between those two things has a very rich, relatable, universal side to it. It’s what life is. There’s an amazing amount of invention in the movie and thrills and spills and new characters and unexpected plot twists and developments. But at the same time it holds two very separate tones. One is very dark, and the other irreverent, snarky and fun and very much the character that we’ve come to know. There are some moments which are very scary in a kind of horror vein. Sam Raimi is a master of that genre. It’s a very Sam Raimi flavored film, which brings its own excitement.