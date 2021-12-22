Movies
Published December 22, 2021

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Debuts Teaser Trailer and Poster

The Marvel Studios film opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022!

by Christine Dinh

The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.

As seen in the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has officially debuted the teaser trailer and poster for the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend and Sorcerer Supreme Wong and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet WitchDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters on May 6, 2022!

In the teaser, above, Doctor Strange doesn't heed Wong's warning, "Don't cast that spell. It's too dangerous." Strange realizes they "tampered with the stability of spacetime." Mordo's voice threatens, "Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished," as Strange steps out into what appears to be the Mirror Dimension.

Strange pleads, "But I never meant for any of this happen," as viewers see glimpses of an abandoned Sanctum Sanctorum, mayhem in the streets, Christine Palmer's wedding to someone other than Strange, Wanda Maximoff's glowing hands, and a battered Wong. 

Strange visits Wanda at her new home in a remote area. Wanda declares, "I made mistakes and people were hurt," not realizing Strange is not there to discuss the events in Westview, as seen in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. He needs her help regarding the Multiverse.

Mordo reminds Strange, "The greatest threat to our universe is you," just as Strange comes face to face, well, with his face, who smugly states, "Things just got out of hand."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars returning cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. 

