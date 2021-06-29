Florence Pugh on What Drew Her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tell us about your character.

Florence Pugh: I play Yelena, the annoying little sister that says everything that comes to her mind with no consequences. When we meet her she is kind of discovering the world in a new light. She is hurt and complicated and acts out. When she meets Scarlett’s character, Natasha, Yelena is kind of rediscovering who she is after being in the Red Room for so long. So together they realize that they’re both suffering in very similar ways. There is a lovely and unique friendship between the two of them because they are ultimately long-lost sisters. They repair one another and each other’s holes in their lives. At the heart of it is this very brutal journey figuring out who they are, and that’s something that I wouldn’t think would go together with so many amazing explosions and guns and this and that. There actually is this very sad story at the bottom of it.

How was it establishing that relationship with Scarlett Johansson?

Florence Pugh: It’s been wicked! At the beginning, obviously, Cate really wanted us and all the Widows in the film to understand where we’ve come from, maybe understand our body language, how we’d walk, how we’d talk without being affected by any of the normal world. Obviously, a massive part of that is the fact that both Natasha and Yelena were broken up when they were children and grew up to live different lives. To look at what that would do to their relationship and what that would do when they see each other again years later, we had to figure out if we would have similarities, if we would talk in the same way, if we found it being comfortable around one another. These are people that have been torn apart and probably only have a few memories of one another. Scarlett has been the leading force of the female face of these films for ten years or more. And from the get-go she’s played a character that takes no garbage, can fight anything, and is just as compatible as any of the men who have all the digits. That’s a cool badge to wear.