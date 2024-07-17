Black Widow Joins 'Venom War' in New 'Venom War: Venomous' #1 Variant Covers
Check out new covers for Erica Schultz and Luciano Vecchio’s 'Venom War: Venomous' #1, on sale August 21.
Next month, father and son duo Eddie and Dylan Brock go head-to-head and send the world of symbiotes into chaos in VENOM WAR!
Black Widow, who bonded with her very own symbiote last year, will play an active role on the frontlines in an all-new tie-in series—VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS. Following up on the events of the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot on sale later this month, VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS will reunite writer Erica Schultz and artist Luciano Vecchio as they continue Natasha Romanoff’s deadliest evolution yet!
Today, fans can see two new variant covers for VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 by superstar cover artist Derrick Chew and series artist Luciano Vecchio. Both covers spotlight Vecchio’s updated design and showcase Natasha fully in tune with her new symbiote abilities. If you thought Black Widow was dangerous before, you haven’t seen anything yet!
The Venomous Black Widow! Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, Flash Thompson, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!
"I grow very attached to the characters I work with, so my current favorite is definitely Black Widow," Vecchio told AIPT in a recent interview. "We got to revise and tweak her symbiote design, and I used the chance to link some of my favorite eras of her publishing history: continuing the vibe of her last solo run by [Kelly] Thompson and [Elena] Casagrande while linking it back to the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86 where [John] Romita [Sr.] introduced her iconic leather jumpsuit. That issue connected Black Widow to the Spidey mythos in a way that we don’t usually think about, and now the Symbiote aspect brings everything full circle, thematically AND visually."
VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1
Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO
Cover by LEIRIX
Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 8/21
Check out the new covers and preorder VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 at your local comic shop today!
