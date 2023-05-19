Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor, and Nico Santos on The High Evolutionary and His Recorders

The Guardians of the Galaxy have battled a Kree warlord, Star-Lord’s dad, Gamora’s adoptive father, and a handful of other villains throughout their travels, but none have been as scary as The High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s on a quest to create the perfect world, even if that means destroying entire worlds on the way to this perfection. And even more terrifying, he’s got a grudge against Rocket — who he created — and will stop at nothing to get him (and his brain) back.

“I had a great time playing such a jerk,” Iwuji laughs. “But I did sit there watching it and going, oh my god, I'm so horrible. They're going to hate me. They're going to hate me so much.”

But hating him is the point, as writer and director James Gunn points out. “The High Evolutionary works well because Chuk is so good in the role. He’s so charismatic. You love hearing him talk but at the same time you hate his guts.”

For the third outing with the Guardians, Gunn was looking for a complex villain bent on a different kind of destruction. “You don’t want to just have mustache-twirling, evil villain doing evil for no reason— ‘I wanna take over the world, I wanna destroy the universe,’ all these things that don’t really make sense right, you don’t want to have that. But also, once you really get to know a villain and you start to feel they’ve got a good reason for something, you stop hating them, you got to hate them and so Chuk really brings both of those things.”

“What he represents is terrifying,” Iwuji continues. “I mean, that's very terrifying. A single-mindedness. A sort of narcissism. And the fact that he, for a big chunk of the movie, as we see, he's focusing that power he has on very defenseless creatures. He's terrifying on that level.”

The High Evolutionary is determined to recapture Rocket and isn’t alone in his quest as he’s accompanied by his goons Recorder Theel and Recorder Vim, played by Nico Santos and Miriam Shor, respectively. They are at The High Evolutionary’s beck and call, doing his bidding throughout the galaxy in hopes of stopping the Guardians from getting too close — and eventually turning on their maker.

Iwuji loved working with the two actors, who brought bursts of comic relief both on and off-screen. “They are so funny, Miriam can do a joke a minute. It's like, I don't know where Miriam's joke has ended, and an actual serious conversation has started. And then Nico, I can just laugh looking at his expressions. He's just got such perfect comedic timing. James latched on to that straight away. It was hard sometimes being the straight man in the group, keeping a straight face, or being angry at them because I just wanted to crack up so much.”

Both Shor and Santos were thrilled to be joining the MCU, with Shor noting that her kids were finally impressed with her work. Nico’s mom, meanwhile, had just finished creating a vision board for him and on it wrote MARVEL MOVIE when he landed the role.

“My mom was like, ‘I'm envisioning for you, I want you to be in a Marvel movie. Put that on the vision board, Marvel movie.’ I had to be like, yeah, that sounds great, mom. That sounds great. I had just told her I was in Atlanta for a completely different project. I told her I was filming an indie movie in Atlanta. She just saw the movie, and she's like an indie movie?”