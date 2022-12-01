Movies
Published December 1, 2022

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Debuts at CCXP22

Our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days.

by Rachel Paige

Today at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil, Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, introduced Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the franchise, before delighting the enthusiastic fans with the trailer debut for the highly anticipated upcoming feature film, releasing in U.S. theaters on May 5, 2023.
 
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

guardians

James Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023. 

