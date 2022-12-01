'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Debuts at CCXP22

Today at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil, Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, introduced Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the franchise, before delighting the enthusiastic fans with the trailer debut for the highly anticipated upcoming feature film, releasing in U.S. theaters on May 5, 2023.



In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.