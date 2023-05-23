Movies
Published May 23, 2023

‘Iron Man’: Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau Discuss the Movie’s 15th Anniversary

The duo touch on casting, Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role, Easter Eggs here and there for future installments, and more.

by Rachel Paige

15 years ago, Tony Stark looked into a crowd of reporters and uttered, “I am Iron Man,” and nothing has been the same since.

With Iron Man celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige and Iron Man director Jon Favreau recently sat down together to discuss the armored avenger and creating the blueprint for what would eventually become the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now 32 films and counting. And no, way back when neither one of them could have ever dreamed dozens of films later they would still be exploring the larger Marvel Universe together.

“I remember saying something to you like, John, we're going to be together, you know, every day for the next two years,” Feige recalls. “And you said, no, if this works, we're going to be together for the next ten years. And you were wrong because it's now been 15 years.”

The wide-ranging conversation touches on everything from casting, Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role, planting little Easter Eggs here and there for future installments, and even how future MCU director Ryan Coogler was at one of the very first Iron Man screenings and watched Feige and Favreau intro the movie for the crowd.

“[Ryan] told me a story— this was months and months if not a year into working with him,” Feige recalls. “He said, by the way, I want to tell you something…he said that he saw us walk past him. He'd been getting popcorn and was running and late as we were going [into the theater] and he said, ‘You guys look confident. I knew the movie is going to be good, you looked confident.’”

Watch their full discussion in the video above.

Looking for more Tony Stark? Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and TikTok!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': Explore New Character Posters

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

May 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness Go to Battle in 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1 First Look

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor, and Nico Santos on The High Evolutionary and His Recorders

In this article: Iron Man, Iron Man (Tony Stark)

Related

21:28

Trailers & Extras

Iron Man: 15 Years Later with Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, Marvel Studios President/Producer Kevin Feige & Executive Producer/Director Jon Favreau take a look back at the film's origins, share insights into its development & discuss its legacy.

2 hours ago

Movies

Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau Reflect on Casting Robert Downey Jr. in 'Iron Man'

“That’s probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood.”

21 hours ago

Comics

Agatha Harkness' 'Contest of Chaos' Corrupts Marvel Heroes

Following next month’s 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1, 'Contest of Chaos' begins! Check out all eight annuals that the interconnected saga will take place in throughout the summer.

6 days ago

Comics

May 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Traverse the Spider-Verse, see Daredevil at his breaking point, witness Captain Marvel's last stand against the Brood, and more in this week's comics!

2 weeks ago