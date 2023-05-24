Movies
Published May 24, 2023

Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau Reflect on Casting Robert Downey Jr. in 'Iron Man'

“That’s probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood.”

by Rachel Paige

To celebrate Iron Man’s 15th anniversary, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and Iron Man’s director Jon Favreau recently sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (before that was even a thing and an acronym) and maybe one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood: Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

“I think that's probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood,” Feige commented. “I remember on later movies…I would say, Robert, we wouldn't be in this mess if it wasn't for you. Meaning we wouldn't have a studio if it wasn't for you.”

Casting Downey Jr. as Tony Stark — who, after being trapped in a cave with a bunch of scraps manages to construct a meatal Iron Man suit — put the 2008 film on the map and on course for greatness. Downey Jr. was first considered for a completely different Marvel project and came into the Iron Man auditions simply for a general audition.

“I remember sitting down with [Robert] and I was like, he just got it and he's got that spark in him and his eye and he's ready,” Favreau recalls. “Once it was him, that's when my life got a lot easier.”

Favreau remembers staying up with Downey Jr. after filming would wrap for the day so they could rewrite and rework scenes together, because Downey Jr. “had a very [high] standard that he wanted to hit with, not wanting this to feel basic. He wanted it to be special.”

But that’s not all the duo touch on. Listen to their full discussion in the video above.

Looking for more Tony Stark? Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and TikTok!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': Explore New Character Posters

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

May 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness Go to Battle in 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1 First Look

TV Shows

Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ and ‘Echo’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Chukwudi Iwuji, Miriam Shor, and Nico Santos on The High Evolutionary and His Recorders

In this article: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Iron Man

Related

21:28

Trailers & Extras

Iron Man: 15 Years Later with Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, Marvel Studios President/Producer Kevin Feige & Executive Producer/Director Jon Favreau take a look back at the film's origins, share insights into its development & discuss its legacy.

2 hours ago

Movies

‘Iron Man’: Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau Discuss the Movie’s 15th Anniversary

The duo touch on casting, Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role, Easter Eggs here and there for future installments, and more.

21 hours ago

Comics

Agatha Harkness' 'Contest of Chaos' Corrupts Marvel Heroes

Following next month’s 'Scarlet Witch Annual' #1, 'Contest of Chaos' begins! Check out all eight annuals that the interconnected saga will take place in throughout the summer.

6 days ago

Comics

May 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Traverse the Spider-Verse, see Daredevil at his breaking point, witness Captain Marvel's last stand against the Brood, and more in this week's comics!

2 weeks ago