Movies
Published September 13, 2023

‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes for one last ride.

by Marvel
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

You enjoyed that one last ride, and now you can go behind the scenes of stunning caper to James Gunn's cosmic trilogy, with Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now streaming exclusively on Disney+

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
 
The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. 

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ and after watching that, go behind-the-scenes with  Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Studios Assembled, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Related

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Arrives on Blu-ray

Unlock hours of bonus content, along with a new printable disc cover.

1 month ago

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Now Streaming on Disney+

Get ready for one last ride.

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

SDCC 2023: Cosmo the Spacedog Lands on the Marvel Stage

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is now available on Digital, and arrives on Blu-ray August 1.

1 month ago

Movies

‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with the whole Ant-fam.

1 month ago