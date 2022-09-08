Hammers at the ready, Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ — it's a Disney+ Day treat!

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLEd pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film — which you can also watch right now, exclusively on Disney+.