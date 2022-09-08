Movies
Published September 8, 2022

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder is Now Streaming on Disney+

Happy Disney+ Day!

by Rachel Paige

Hammers at the ready, Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ — it's a Disney+ Day treat! 

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLEd pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film — which you can also watch right now, exclusively on Disney+. 

thor: love and thunder assembled

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.)  More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 4 — Jennifer Walters vs. Donny Blaze

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 3

Comics

Jeff the Landshark Makes Big Waves on a New Series of Variant Covers

Comics

Meet Jack Russell, Marvel's Werewolf by Night

Gear

D23 Expo: First Look At Marvel Merchandise

In this article: Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor (Thor Odinson), Jane Foster

