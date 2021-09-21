Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' Heads to Disney+ on November 12
Marvel Studios joins the Disney+ Day lineup!
Save the date for a special global company-wide fan celebration on Disney+’s 2nd Anniversary!
Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company announced its second anniversary celebration plans for Disney+ Day on November 12 to thank subscribers with new content, fan experiences, and more.
Marvel joins all facets of the company, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons, in debuting an array of new content and highlighting exclusive programming coming to the service. For Marvel fans, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will arrive on the service on Disney+ Day!
In addition, a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.
“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."
Subscribers to the service will be entertained with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars. For more details on the full line-up, head over here.
