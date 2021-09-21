Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' Heads to Disney+ on November 12

Save the date for a special global company-wide fan celebration on Disney+’s 2nd Anniversary!

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company announced its second anniversary celebration plans for Disney+ Day on November 12 to thank subscribers with new content, fan experiences, and more.

Marvel joins all facets of the company, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons, in debuting an array of new content and highlighting exclusive programming coming to the service. For Marvel fans, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will arrive on the service on Disney+ Day!