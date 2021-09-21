Movies
Published September 21, 2021

Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' Heads to Disney+ on November 12

Marvel Studios joins the Disney+ Day lineup!

by Christine Dinh
Disney+ Day logo

Save the date for a special global company-wide fan celebration on Disney+’s 2nd Anniversary!

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company announced its second anniversary celebration plans for Disney+ Day on November 12 to thank subscribers with new content, fan experiences, and more.

Marvel joins all facets of the company, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons, in debuting an array of new content and highlighting exclusive programming coming to the service. For Marvel fans, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will arrive on the service on Disney+ Day!

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

In addition, a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ Day Lineup

Subscribers to the service will be entertained with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars. For more details on the full line-up, head over here.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Podcasts

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’ Now

TV Shows

'Hit-Monkey’ Premieres November 17 On Hulu

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

In this article: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Disney+

Related

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Lorraine Cink talks with Christopher Townsend, VFX Supervisor for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, about bringing the newest artifacts in the MCU to life—the Ten Rings.

3 days ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 6

An unlikely friendship has formed.

4 days ago

TV Shows

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 6

A pair of unlikely friends.

5 days ago

0:57

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi Stars Play the Emoji Game!

Watch Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng'er Zhang describe the movie, their character, and Morris in emojis! Experience Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” only in theaters NOW!

6 days ago