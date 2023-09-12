Marvel Studios Unveils A New Look At 'The Marvels' And Exclusive IMAX Poster
'The Marvels' Will Be Available in Theaters and IMAX® on November 10
Today, Marvel Studios released a new look at The Marvels and an exclusive new IMAX poster. The Marvels was made to be experienced in IMAX, including more than 30 minutes of IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio—featuring up to 26% more picture in select sequences throughout the film. IMAX moviegoers will experience more of the image on screen with unprecedented crispness and clarity. Combined with next generation IMAX precision sound, audiences are in for a truly spectacular and immersive experience.
In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.
The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
Marvel Studios’ 'The Marvels' hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10.
