Published October 11, 2022

Marvel Studios Updates Theatrical Release Schedule

'Blade,' 'Untitled Deadpool Movie,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' are all receiving new dates.

by Rachel Paige
There have been a few changes across the Multiverse for Phase 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka, The Multiverse Saga — but don’t worry, new and exciting Super Heroes are still on their way to the big screen. 

Announced by The Walt Disney Company, the upcoming Marvel Studios films BladeUntitled Deadpool MovieFantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars have all received slightly shifted release dates. Find all the new dates listed below: 

BLADE

Previously dated 11/3/23 moves to 9/6/24

UNTITLED DEADPOOL MOVIE

Previously dated 9/6/24 moves to 11/8/24

FANTASTIC FOUR

Previously dated 11/8/24 moves to 2/14/25

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Previously dated 11/7/25 moves to 5/1/26

In this article: Blade, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool (Wade Wilson)

