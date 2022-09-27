Movies
Published September 27, 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Team Up For 'Deadpool 3'

In theaters September 6, 2024.

by Rachel Paige
deadpool 3

For starters, Ryan Reynolds is very sorry he and the rest of the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 had to miss the recent D23 Expo. But, fear not, because they’ve been working very hard on Deadpool 3! However, Reynolds is also fresh out of ideas for the movie and he truly wants this third outting with the merc with a mouth — and Wade Wilson’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — to be something special. Something fans will remember forever. Something to really make Deadpool stand out among the rest. And…Reynolds has got nothing. 

Well, okay, he has one idea: Hugh Jackman, how’d you like to play Wolverine one last time?

As for Jackman's nonchalant answer: "Yeah, sure, Ryan." 

The film's director, Shawn Levy, also weighed in the announcement about this dynamic duo teaming up, joking that the news has been "burning a hole" in his lips for weeks now. 

Want more Deadpool right now? Stream both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 now on Disney! 

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Patty Guggenheim on Bringing Madisynn to Life

Culture & Lifestyle

Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 6

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Wolverine (James Howlett)

Related

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

Read all five ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ issues on Marvel Unlimited to receive a code for six bonus in-game items!

4 days ago

Comics

September 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Behold the Judgment of the Quiet Council, discover the origin of Captain America's shield, and more in this week's comics!

3 weeks ago

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This September

‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ returns to celebrate LGBTQI+ characters and creators, Captain America: Steve Rogers goes solo as the Sentinel of Liberty, and the New Fantastic Four star in a classic adventure!

3 weeks ago

Comics

Marvel Heroes Are Unleashed in New NetEase Games Variant Covers

Check out the NetEase Games Variant Covers arriving this October!

3 weeks ago