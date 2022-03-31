'Morbius' Star Jared Leto Tests Popular Blood Stain Removal Methods

Ever find yourself stuck with some unruly blood stains on your favorite shirt?

Morbius star Jared Leto has certainly been there, as well as his character Morbius the Living Vampire. Just your average normal occurrence that even Marvel Legends have to deal with, obvs.

Doing the good work, in the video above, Leto goes above and beyond to test out a few popular stain removal methods to find the best one—lemon, stain remover pens, white vinegar, dish soap, etc.

See Leto embody the latest Marvel Legend starting tomorrow with Morbius exclusively in theaters!

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Interested in learn more about Morbius, discover the Morbius Character Close-Up reading list on Marvel Unlimited below!

The final trailer arrives Monday. See Morbius in theaters April 1.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!