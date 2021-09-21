Movies
Published September 21, 2021

Phil Noto and Peach Momoko Celebrate 'Black Widow' Arriving on Blu-ray

Go back to where it all started with the release of the Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller now available!

by Christine Dinh

Black Widow is coming home.

Dive into battle and experience the adventure. Marvel Studios' action-adventure spy thriller Black Widow is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

In celebration of Black Widow arriving on Blu-ray, Marvel Comics artists Phil Noto and Peach Momoko have illustrated their own versions of Blu-ray cover art inspired by the film. Take a look below, and then print their full pack-art illustrations and add to your Blu-ray!

'Black Widow' Blu-ray Cover Art by Phil Noto
'Black Widow' Blu-ray Cover Art by Phil Noto
'Black Widow' Blu-ray Cover Art by Peach Momoko
'Black Widow' Blu-ray Cover Art by Peach Momoko

When you purchase a physical copy of Marvel Studios' Black Widow, you unlock even more access, including 9 Deleted Scenes and Gag Reels. Learn more about all the bonus features!

Reserve your copy in your preferred format!

Want more Black Widow? Follow @TheBlackWidow on Twitter, @Black.Widow on Instagram, and Black Widow on Facebook for the latest on Black Widow as it develops.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Black Widow, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), Black Widow (Yelena), Red Guardian (Alexei), Iron Maiden (Melina), Taskmaster

'Black Widow' Blu-ray Cover Art

