Movies
Published July 24, 2022

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Logo Revealed

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will release in theaters on May 5, 2023.

by Marvel

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

During the presentation Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, announced that Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters on May 5, 2023 with a new logo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 logo

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022

