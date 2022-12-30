2022 Year In Review: The Best Marvel Moments

This year, it was all about connecting with fans—and with each other. Marvel staffers were just as excited as you to get back to San Diego Comic-Con, experience Cosmic Rewind, plus attend premieres, and witness Moon Knight/Khonshu dance-offs. (Looking at you, NYCC 2022.)

We’ve rounded up another year in our books—look back at some of our standout moments from 2022.

A BIG RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2022

“Being able to finally meet some fellow co-workers in person for the very first time at one of [our] most fan focused events was incredibly memorable. And to see the instant excitement and happiness of fans being back on the show floor and in the Marvel booth again.” - Amber Galvin, Account Exec., Digital Media & Integrated Sponsorships

“The Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H is always spectacular, but this year's presentations from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was particularly poignant and inspiring.” - Lorraine Cink, Director of Creative Content

NEW YORK COMIC CON 2022

Basically, one big reunion for the team in front of (and behind) the Marvel Booth!

“It was a great time getting to return to the floor of NYCC and talking with our fans at the booth about all things Marvel and Marvel Unlimited. And everyone killed it with their cosplays. Always a fun time and I can't wait until next year.” - Stephen Fiore, Senior Digital Designer

“Getting to see everyone again and experience the energy of the convention is something really special. And while exhausting it is always worth it.” - Haley Conaster, Associate Manager, Content Distribution

And, who could forget one of the greatest highlights of the con?

“Khonshu and Moon Knight cosplayers having a dance-off at New York Comic-Con as the con was closing and the lights were going down? ‘Twas Moon-LIT.” - Andrea Lans, Associate Manager, Social Media

“I can't lie to you,” adds Associate Editor of Marvel.com Meagan Damore, “Moon Knight and Khonshu twerking really just makes me laugh whenever I think about it. I don't know what to tell you!”