SDCC 2023: Concept Art for Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels' Revealed

You never know what might happen at the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con!

Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development Andy Park arrived onto the Marvel SDCC stage where he revealed never before seen concept art of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau from Marvel Studios' The Marvels and talked about his legacy of design work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can see the full interview in the video above and you can see his stunning concept art poster below.

When asked about his approach to designing a new costume for Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel for The Marvels, Andy Park commented, "Her look is a little more relaxed. She's rolled up her sleeves and it's not as soldier-y/armor-y as it was before [in previous films]."

In addition to Carol, Monica and Kamala are now part of this team-up and Andy shared about their design inspiration, "As we always do, we look at the comics, we look at their origins, the amazing comic book creators who have created these designs - those are always our inspiration for how to design these. We're looking at the source material, the comic books...and then trying to fit it into the story we're trying to tell."

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau go HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. TOGETHER in Marvel Studios’ feature film The Marvels, opening in theaters on November 10.