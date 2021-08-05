Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

A new Marvel hero has arrived. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, explore new character posters featuring both friends and foes Shang-Chi's going to meet across his thrilling journey

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film stars Simu Liu as the titular Shang-Chi, along with Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3!

