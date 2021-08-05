Movies
Published August 5, 2021

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

by Rachel Paige
shang-chi

A new Marvel hero has arrived. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, explore new character posters featuring both friends and foes Shang-Chi's going to meet across his thrilling journey

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film stars Simu Liu as the titular Shang-Chi, along with Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. 

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3! 

Looking for more Shang-Chi? Follow the movie on Facebook at @officialshangchi, on Twitter at @shangchi, and on Instagram at @shangchi.

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Related

Movies

Get to Know the Cast of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Experience the movie on September 3!

2 hours ago

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August

Enter a world without Avengers in ‘Heroes Reborn,’ plus new solo series starring Shang-Chi and Reptil!

2 days ago

Movies

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’: Star Simu Liu Teases ‘Crazy Stuff Happens’ in New Featurette

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

6 days ago

Comics

Your First Look Inside 'Marvel's Voices: Identity' #1

Peek at all eight stories on the way August 25—and pre-order the issue today!

1 week ago