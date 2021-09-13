‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’: Meng’er Zhang on Becoming Her Own Super Hero

Here’s how the story goes: a young girl wants to train just like her older brother, but their overbearing (and criminal overlord) father won’t let her. So, for years, she trains in secret slowly becoming just as strong, tough, and capable as the men around her. It’s a powerful story played out in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Though she was forced to grow up in Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) shadow, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) isn’t going to let that stop her from charting her own destiny. When we first meet her as an adult in the movie, she is — to quote Katy (Awkwafina) — “a badass in more ways than one.” Having left her father’s compound, she’s forged her own path, created her own thriving business, the Golden Dagger Club, and is flourishing under the new conditions she’s created for herself.

“She's someone you don't want to mess with because she can kick ass,” Meng’er Zhang tells Marvel.com. “She's such a complex character; she has the tough and cold and unapproachable exterior, but she also has the vulnerable, sensitive part deep down inside of her. She's so tough. To me, she's like a flower that can survive the coldest winter. She knows how to stand her ground and find her voice and use it.”

Through flashbacks in the movie, viewers learn that young Xialing wanted to train just like her older brother Shang-Chi, but their father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), didn’t view them as equals. Reflecting on the different treatment of the children, Tony Leung remarks to Marvel.com that Wenwu possesses “traditional values” where he “favors the son, and ignores the daughter,” before adding, “Wenwu believes that the legacy should be passed on to the son.”

While Shang-Chi trained with the entire Ten Rings organization to make him the strongest, toughest, fiercest fighter, Xialing did the same — but in secret. Years later as an adult, when she comes face to face with Shang-Chi after not seeing him for a decade, she does what any little sister would do: fight him in a cage match.



Her introduction as an adult solidifies her badass status in the movie, showing us just how far she’s come and how strong she is, both emotionally and physically. With ease, she is able to knockout her brother.