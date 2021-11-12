‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings’ Is Now Streaming On Disney+

The Disney+ Day gifts keep giving! To celebrate the second anniversary of the streaming site, one of the latest Marvel Studios titles is now available to watch this very second. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings is now available to watch!

Additionally, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is now available to watch, too! Go behind-the-scenes with the cast and creative team of the film to see how they brought Shang-Chi’s story to life on the big screen.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

To celebrate the first two years of the service and all the new content to come, Disney+ is inviting fans to join the community with a special, limited-time offer.

