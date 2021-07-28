Movies
Published July 28, 2021

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’: Shang-Chi Can't Outrun Destiny in New Spot

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

by Rachel Paige
Need | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

 

What happened to Shang-Chi’s shirt? TBD. That answer’s going to have to wait because there are more important things at play in the latest spot for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

A brand-new look at the upcoming Phase 4 movie takes us deeper into Shang-Chi’s world and the past he tried to forget, which he thought he outran years ago. But, changing your name and forging a new path is harder than it looks, as Shang-Chi quickly learns he can’t outrun his destiny. 

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. 

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story.

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters on September 3.

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

