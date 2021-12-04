Movies
Published December 4, 2021

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Posters Tease Returning Villains

Guess who's back...

by Rachel Paige
spider-man

Peter Parker, meet Doc Ock. And Electro. And also Green Goblin. 

All three villains return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and a trio of newly released posters show Spider-Man coming face to face with these foes — he just might not know it yet. Check the posters out in the gallery below, along with a look at Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Spider-Man special collector’s issue (On sale now!).

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and  Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

In this article: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn), Electro (Maxwell Dillon)

