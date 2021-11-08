Movies
Published November 8, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: New Poster Unleashes the Multiverse

Swinging into theaters on December 17, 2021!

by Rachel Paige

Be careful what you wish for, Parker. The latest brand-new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows the web-slinger facing off against a new, but familiar adversary — Doc Ock’s tentacles. Check it out below. 

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and  Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

spider-spider-man

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

