Published June 2, 2022

Stream 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' June 22 on Disney+

Take a trip back into the Multiverse!

by Christine Dinh

The Multiverse has changed forever 💥 

Disney+ announced today that the Marvel Studios' hit blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will arrive on the service exclusively later this month on June 22!

In a brand-new spot, the cast of the film thanks the fans for the incredible support shown for the film, above!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on Disney+ on June 22!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

Discover Kamala Khan's Journey with 'A Fan Guide to Ms. Marvel' on Disney+

Marvel's Voices Expands to Infinity Comics

Marvel Pride Shirts Arrive at Amazon's Design Vault

June 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Kamala Khan Receives Hero Treatment With New 'Ms. Marvel' Hasbro Legends

