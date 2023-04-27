Movies
Published April 27, 2023

Stream Marvel Studios’ 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' on Disney+ on May 17, 2023

Get ready to enter the Quantum Realm with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

by Marvel

It's time to prepare your helmet as on May 17, 2023, the Quantum Realm shattering experience of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Disney+ for your streaming enjoyment! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet, and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm – and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will join 17 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.) Get more information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. 

Stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ on May 17, 2023!

Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

TV Shows

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Comics

‘Edge of Spider-Verse' #2 Preview Teases a Showstopping New Performance from Spinstress

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man (Scott Lang), The Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), Kang the Conqueror

Related

Comics

Comics Primer: Your Guide to ‘House of M’

Before reading the classic comics event, dive into the stories that set the stage for the Scarlet Witch’s rewriting of reality.

1 week ago

Podcasts

‘This Week in Marvel’ Celebrates World Quantum Day

Listen to the latest episode now featuring 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' star Kathryn Newton!

2 weeks ago

Gear

Adidas Reveals New Ant-Man BYW SELECT Shoe

Inspired by the Super Hero and Anthony Edward’s long-time nickname.

2 weeks ago

Movies

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Coming Soon to Digital and Blu-ray

Available to buy at Digital retailers on April 18 and arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16.

3 weeks ago