Stream Marvel Studios’ 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' on Disney+ on May 17, 2023

It's time to prepare your helmet as on May 17, 2023, the Quantum Realm shattering experience of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available on Disney+ for your streaming enjoyment! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet, and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm – and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will join 17 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.) Get more information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ on May 17, 2023!

