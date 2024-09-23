Movies
Published September 23, 2024

Marvel Studios Releases ‘Thunderbolts*’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Meet the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

by Marvel

Careful who you assemble.

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film Thunderbolts*,  uniting the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Florence Pugh returns as depressed assassin Yelena Belova, and the trailer finds her teaming up with some unlikely faces. The returning cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

In addition to sharing the first teaser trailer, Marvel also released the first poster.

'Thunderbolts*' Poster

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025. 

