Marvel Studios Releases ‘Thunderbolts*’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Careful who you assemble.

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film Thunderbolts*, uniting the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Florence Pugh returns as depressed assassin Yelena Belova, and the trailer finds her teaming up with some unlikely faces. The returning cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

In addition to sharing the first teaser trailer, Marvel also released the first poster.