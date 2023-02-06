Movies
Published February 6, 2023

Tune In to the ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

Don't miss the livestream event on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch on Feb. 6 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

by Marvel

It’s time to dive back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Before Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters, fans can join Marvel.com for a livestream at the red carpet premiere of the epic, sci-fi adventure. Marvel.com will be hosting a star-studded event like no other, with an on-air experience across digital and social media so you don’t miss a thing!

Viewers can tune in to the red carpet livestream of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, live from Los Angeles by visiting Marvel.com/Quantumaniapremiere or on Marvel’s social channels on YouTubeTwitterFacebookTikTokand Twitch. Coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, February 6.  The red carpet livestream of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will have various associate sponsors including Marvel Snap, Marvel’s fast-paced, virtual card battler game.

In the new movie, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Big and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. 

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

