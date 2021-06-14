Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today
Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!
In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.
In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?
Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse.
Today: Chapter Four. After saying goodbye to Red, Star-Lord, Rocket and Cora set off for Doomwood in search of someone who might be able to lead them to the Black Vortex. Meanwhile, the bloodthirsty Kraven targets his next victim.
Tune in to the entire show so far, including this latest episode, "Deer on a Spear," on SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, or listen below...
The 10-episode series will be released weekly, kicking off season one of Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders podcast series, which will feature other Marvel heroes including Old Man Wolverine, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.
For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders!
