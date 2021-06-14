Podcasts
Published June 14, 2021

Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

by Tucker Chet Markus

In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?

2:12
Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord | Official Trailer

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. 

Today: Chapter Four. After saying goodbye to Red, Star-Lord, Rocket and Cora set off for Doomwood in search of someone who might be able to lead them to the Black Vortex. Meanwhile, the bloodthirsty Kraven targets his next victim.

Tune in to the entire show so far, including this latest episode, "Deer on a Spear," on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below...

The 10-episode series will be released weekly, kicking off season one of Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders podcast series, which will feature other Marvel heroes including Old Man Wolverine, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.

For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

The Marvel Universe Descends Into Chaos in 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

‘Loki’: How Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer Worked Her Way Up at the TVA

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Team Up in New 'Black Widow' Clip

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 1

