Podcasts
Published June 7, 2021

Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

by Marvel
'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.

1:35
Villains | Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. Today, in Chapter Three, Star-Lord, Rocket, and Cora take refuge at Red Crotter's farm as they learn more about what happened on Earth and make a plan for how to get the Black Vortex.

Tune in to the new episode, "Blood Farmer," on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below...

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord stars Timothy Busfield (The West Wing, For Life) as Star-Lord, Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek, Eagleheart) as Rocket, and Nadine Malouf (High Fidelity, The Looming Tower) as Cora. The series will also feature Patrick Page (Hadestown, upcoming The Gilded Age) as Kraven the Hunter, with Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Emma Frost and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple) as Red.

The 10-episode series will be released weekly, kicking off season one of Marvel and SiriusXM’s multi-part Marvel’s Wastelanders podcast series, which will feature other Marvel heroes including Old Man Wolverine, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.

For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders

Stay set for new installments of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord every week!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 3 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

TV Shows

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Performs Theme Song for 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Marvel Universe Loses Its Sorcerer Supreme in 'Death of Doctor Strange' #1

In this article: Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

Related

Podcasts

Writer Benjamin Percy on Crafting the World of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

The 'Wolverine' and 'X-Force' scribe digs into the process of sculpting an audio experience!

5 days ago

Podcasts

Listen to 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Right Now

The first two chapters of the brand-new series are available on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms now!

1 week ago

2:55

Marvel Minute

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is Out Now! | Marvel Minute

On this week’s Marvel Minute presented by SiriusXM, Marvel & SiriusXM launch their 1st original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord! Teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals! And Miles Morales gets a graphic novel!

1 week ago

1:49

Trailers & Extras

Superpowers | Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

The incredibly stacked cast of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' includes Danny Glover, Vanessa Williams, Timothy Busfield, and so many more! While waiting for it to premiere TOMORROW, 6/1, watch our Town Hall for free on the SXM app through

1 week ago